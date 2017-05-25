Celine Dion's first live performance of new 'Beauty and the Beast' song
Celine Dion performs Beauty and The Beast's "How does a moment last forever" at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on May 24, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Cline Dion was a reflection of Disney princess Belle at her concert at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Vegas on Wednesday.
