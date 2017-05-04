Canelo vs Chavez Jr live stream final press conference video from Las Vegas
Boxing superstar Saul "Canelo" Alvarez jumps up in weight to face off against fellow Mexican pugilist Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. at catchweight of 164.5 pounds this Saturday night inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Before they throw hands this weekend in "Sin City" both fighters will come together for a final press conference to discuss why this bout was the one to make, despite the disparity in weight .
