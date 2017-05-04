Canelo vs Chavez Jr live stream final...

Canelo vs Chavez Jr live stream final press conference video from Las Vegas

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: MMA Mania

Boxing superstar Saul "Canelo" Alvarez jumps up in weight to face off against fellow Mexican pugilist Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. at catchweight of 164.5 pounds this Saturday night inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Before they throw hands this weekend in "Sin City" both fighters will come together for a final press conference to discuss why this bout was the one to make, despite the disparity in weight .

Start the conversation, or Read more at MMA Mania.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
im being FOLLOWED by a Group of Cars,Trucks,Tow... (Jul '15) Wed krystleo 10
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13) Tue Kaleah C 105
(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !! Tue LA drop off 1
Moving from Texas To Vegas May 1 Electrician 9
Review: Red Rock Hotel, Casino & Resort Apr 30 ERIN TRACY 5
Good Black Tar In Vegas (Jul '15) Apr 30 AlienInvader420 41
Needing to get my party favors for this weekend Apr 29 kyman 2
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,787 • Total comments across all topics: 280,771,460

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC