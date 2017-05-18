Best Bets: SPF Festival, John Fogerty...

Best Bets: SPF Festival, John Fogerty, Billboard Music Awards and more for your Las Vegas weekend

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

Some of the biggest names in music today are filing onto the Las Vegas Strip this weekend, and that's just for two events at the Cosmopolitan and T-Mobile Arena. Here's the lowdown on those and other entertainment opportunities Friday through Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13) 4 hr Deedee 106
Moving from Texas To Vegas 9 hr spytheweb 11
News Body Found In Vegas Desert Identified (Jul '10) Wed CeCe Valentine 3
Gay/ Bi Las Vegas Horny teens (Nov '15) May 13 Julian 13
News Dean Heller heckled during Las Vegas speech May 13 Parrotperch 1
Bobby Brown or Whitney May 13 Anonymous 1
News $350K bail for suspect in Las Vegas one-punch m... May 12 Sgtglh 1
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,918 • Total comments across all topics: 281,139,171

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC