Baby dies after bitten by dog in near Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS - A 6-month-old baby has died from injuries sustained after being bitten by a dog Monday. The incident was reported around 1:15 p.m. at a residence near Las Vegas, which is the home of both the dog and the baby.
