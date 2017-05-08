Attorney: Las Vegas senator denies se...

Attorney: Las Vegas senator denies sexual harassment claim

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

An attorney for Democratic Sen. Mark Manendo said in a Monday phone interview the senator believes he has done nothing wrong. Attorney Richard Wright added in an emailed statement that he and Manendo are confident the senator will ultimately be exonerated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
im being FOLLOWED by a Group of Cars,Trucks,Tow... (Jul '15) 5 hr Tin foil hat guy 11
News Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid wins re-election (Nov '10) May 5 trailer tire 127
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13) May 2 Kaleah C 105
(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !! May 2 LA drop off 1
Moving from Texas To Vegas May 1 Electrician 9
Review: Red Rock Hotel, Casino & Resort Apr 30 ERIN TRACY 5
Good Black Tar In Vegas (Jul '15) Apr 30 AlienInvader420 41
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,959 • Total comments across all topics: 280,870,151

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC