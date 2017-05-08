Attorney: Las Vegas senator denies sexual harassment claim
An attorney for Democratic Sen. Mark Manendo said in a Monday phone interview the senator believes he has done nothing wrong. Attorney Richard Wright added in an emailed statement that he and Manendo are confident the senator will ultimately be exonerated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|im being FOLLOWED by a Group of Cars,Trucks,Tow... (Jul '15)
|5 hr
|Tin foil hat guy
|11
|Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid wins re-election (Nov '10)
|May 5
|trailer tire
|127
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13)
|May 2
|Kaleah C
|105
|(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !!
|May 2
|LA drop off
|1
|Moving from Texas To Vegas
|May 1
|Electrician
|9
|Review: Red Rock Hotel, Casino & Resort
|Apr 30
|ERIN TRACY
|5
|Good Black Tar In Vegas (Jul '15)
|Apr 30
|AlienInvader420
|41
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC