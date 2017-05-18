Amazon Looking To Fill 500 Jobs In North Las Vegas
A picture shows the logo of the online retailer Amazon dispalyed on computer screens in London on December 11, 2014. Online retail giant Amazon scored its first ever Golden Globe nominations -- a breakthrough in its bid to catch up with streaming pioneer Netflix.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.
Comments
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving from Texas To Vegas
|21 hr
|MTopics315
|10
|Body Found In Vegas Desert Identified (Jul '10)
|Wed
|CeCe Valentine
|3
|Gay/ Bi Las Vegas Horny teens (Nov '15)
|May 13
|Julian
|13
|Dean Heller heckled during Las Vegas speech
|May 13
|Parrotperch
|1
|Bobby Brown or Whitney
|May 13
|Anonymous
|1
|$350K bail for suspect in Las Vegas one-punch m...
|May 12
|Sgtglh
|1
|Looking for tar.
|May 10
|The Man
|2
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC