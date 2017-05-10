5 immigrant women vie for Miss USA pageant title in Las Vegas
Five of the contestants vying for the Miss USA title have a message to immigrant girls and women watching the pageant this weekend: Set goals, work hard and don't stay in the shadows. The contestants know what they are talking about as they were all born in other countries and immigrated to the U.S. at young ages as their families pursued their versions of the American Dream.
