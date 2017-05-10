5 immigrant women vie for Miss USA pa...

5 immigrant women vie for Miss USA pageant title in Las Vegas

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

Five of the contestants vying for the Miss USA title have a message to immigrant girls and women watching the pageant this weekend: Set goals, work hard and don't stay in the shadows. The contestants know what they are talking about as they were all born in other countries and immigrated to the U.S. at young ages as their families pursued their versions of the American Dream.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/ Bi Las Vegas Horny teens (Nov '15) 1 hr Julian 13
News Dean Heller heckled during Las Vegas speech 4 hr Parrotperch 1
Bobby Brown or Whitney 14 hr Rockndy07 1
News $350K bail for suspect in Las Vegas one-punch m... 18 hr Sgtglh 1
Looking for tar. May 10 The Man 2
Clark County and Las Vegas are now like Venezuela May 9 Local 1
News Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid wins re-election (Nov '10) May 5 trailer tire 127
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Clark County was issued at May 13 at 2:30PM PDT

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Ebola
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,793 • Total comments across all topics: 280,988,940

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC