$350K bail for suspect in Las Vegas one-punch murder case

A judge said Friday the one-punch killing of a California man outside a downtown Las Vegas bar does not appear to be a death penalty case, but questioned whether the man held on a murder charge will be able to argue that he acted in self-defense. Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Joseph Sciscento made the comment after a prosecutor said surveillance video of the April 30 punch that killed a California father of five appeared to show that the attack was unprovoked.

