2 hurt in fire at townhome complex in...

2 hurt in fire at townhome complex in southeast Las Vegas

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: KTVN Reno

A fire official says one person is hospitalized with critical burn injuries and a second person was treated for smoke inhalation after an overnight fire at a townhome in southeast Las Vegas. Deputy Clark County Fire Chief Jeff Buchanan says a dog died in the fire a little before 2 a.m. Wednesday in the Greenbriar Townhouse complex off Desert Inn Road near the U.S. 95 freeway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
im being FOLLOWED by a Group of Cars,Trucks,Tow... (Jul '15) 8 hr krystleo 10
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13) 16 hr Kaleah C 105
(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !! Tue LA drop off 1
Moving from Texas To Vegas Mon Electrician 9
Review: Red Rock Hotel, Casino & Resort Sun ERIN TRACY 5
Good Black Tar In Vegas (Jul '15) Apr 30 AlienInvader420 41
Needing to get my party favors for this weekend Apr 29 kyman 2
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,034 • Total comments across all topics: 280,741,176

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC