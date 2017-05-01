2 hurt in fire at townhome complex in southeast Las Vegas
A fire official says one person is hospitalized with critical burn injuries and a second person was treated for smoke inhalation after an overnight fire at a townhome in southeast Las Vegas. Deputy Clark County Fire Chief Jeff Buchanan says a dog died in the fire a little before 2 a.m. Wednesday in the Greenbriar Townhouse complex off Desert Inn Road near the U.S. 95 freeway.
