16 children in hospital, motorist dead, after school bus crash in Las Vegas
There are 1 comment on the KKIQ-FM Pleasanton story from 9 hrs ago, titled 16 children in hospital, motorist dead, after school bus crash in Las Vegas. In it, KKIQ-FM Pleasanton reports that:
Fifteen children aboard a school bus were taken to the hospital and the driver of a car killed after a collision in Las Vegas, Nevada, Thursday morning. A child in the car was also hospitalized.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at KKIQ-FM Pleasanton.
|
Since: Apr 10
10,691
|
#1 1 hr ago
This is what happens when you give a license to a 70 years old Mexican grandmother. Did she speak English, did she understand a red light means stop?
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid wins re-election (Nov '10)
|11 min
|trailer tire
|127
|im being FOLLOWED by a Group of Cars,Trucks,Tow... (Jul '15)
|Wed
|krystleo
|10
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13)
|May 2
|Kaleah C
|105
|(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !!
|May 2
|LA drop off
|1
|Moving from Texas To Vegas
|May 1
|Electrician
|9
|Review: Red Rock Hotel, Casino & Resort
|Apr 30
|ERIN TRACY
|5
|Good Black Tar In Vegas (Jul '15)
|Apr 30
|AlienInvader420
|41
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC