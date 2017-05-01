1 killed in North Las Vegas apartment shooting
A North Las Vegas shooting has left one person dead in an apartment community Tuesday night, according to city police. Officers were dispatched about 8:45 p.m. to the complex in the 1200 block of Cheyenne Avenue, just east of Martin Luther King Boulevard, police spokesperson Ann Cavaricci said.
