Woman killed, man wounded in North Las Vegas shooting
A woman was killed and a man wounded in an early morning shooting at an apartment in North Las Vegas, according to police. The two were on a balcony before the shooting, which was reported about 3:20 a.m. today in the 3300 block of Civic Center Drive, North Las Vegas Police said.
