Woman killed, man wounded in North Las Vegas shooting

41 min ago

A woman was killed and a man wounded in an early morning shooting at an apartment in North Las Vegas, according to police. The two were on a balcony before the shooting, which was reported about 3:20 a.m. today in the 3300 block of Civic Center Drive, North Las Vegas Police said.

Fire Warning for Clark County was issued at April 28 at 11:10AM PDT

