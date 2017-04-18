Willingness to take a risk helped mak...

Willingness to take a risk helped make Las Vegas, former mayor says

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

Former Las Vegas Mayor and Caesars Entertainment executive Jan Jones Blackhurst before giving the annual Robert D. Faiss Lecture on gaming law and policy at the Thomas & Mack Moot Court at UNLV in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 18, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto Former Las Vegas Mayor and Caesars Entertainment executive Jan Jones Blackhurst, from left, talks with Pat Mulroy, former Southern Nevada Water Authority general manager, and Wynn executive Kim Sinatra before the annual Robert D. Faiss Lecture on gaming law and policy at the Thomas & Mack Moot Court at UNLV in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What parts of Vegas are the most ghetto? (Aug '12) 9 hr Anoynomous 43
Needing to get my party favors for this weekend 16 hr JDR626 1
Las Vegas Buffets are a total dumpster fire Wed Local 3
News Las Vegas, hoping to stem HIV and hepatitis, to... Apr 18 BiggBunyon 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13) Apr 17 Toya W 103
Moving from Texas To Vegas Apr 16 Local 6
Florence McClure womens correctional facilty Apr 16 Anonomyous 1
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Clark County was issued at April 20 at 9:14AM PDT

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,481 • Total comments across all topics: 280,444,092

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC