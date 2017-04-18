Willingness to take a risk helped make Las Vegas, former mayor says
Former Las Vegas Mayor and Caesars Entertainment executive Jan Jones Blackhurst before giving the annual Robert D. Faiss Lecture on gaming law and policy at the Thomas & Mack Moot Court at UNLV in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 18, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto Former Las Vegas Mayor and Caesars Entertainment executive Jan Jones Blackhurst, from left, talks with Pat Mulroy, former Southern Nevada Water Authority general manager, and Wynn executive Kim Sinatra before the annual Robert D. Faiss Lecture on gaming law and policy at the Thomas & Mack Moot Court at UNLV in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What parts of Vegas are the most ghetto? (Aug '12)
|9 hr
|Anoynomous
|43
|Needing to get my party favors for this weekend
|16 hr
|JDR626
|1
|Las Vegas Buffets are a total dumpster fire
|Wed
|Local
|3
|Las Vegas, hoping to stem HIV and hepatitis, to...
|Apr 18
|BiggBunyon
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13)
|Apr 17
|Toya W
|103
|Moving from Texas To Vegas
|Apr 16
|Local
|6
|Florence McClure womens correctional facilty
|Apr 16
|Anonomyous
|1
