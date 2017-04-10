Warm, sunny in Las Vegas Valley for Easter weekend
The weather should be warm and sunny in Las Vegas for the Easter weekend. Follow Bizu Tesfaye on Twitter @bizutesfaye Easter weekend will stay warm and sunny in the valley before strong winds return at the start of the week, according to the National Weather Service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving from Texas To Vegas
|9 hr
|Open Shop
|5
|Cruel immigration policies would hurt all Nevadans
|Thu
|Cordwainer Trout
|17
|'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk
|Apr 13
|Al Davis
|15
|TRUMP SHOULD BE LOCKED UP for TREASON !
|Apr 13
|Kathy
|30
|Custom K9 Services Susan Davis Terry Davis
|Apr 13
|Kathy
|6
|Pacifica San Martin Assisting Living
|Apr 13
|Kathy
|2
|Fire Black Tar Heroin For Sale In Las Vegas (Jun '15)
|Apr 13
|Kathy
|5
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC