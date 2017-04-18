Volunteers help clean up Las Vegas on Earth Day - PHOTOS
Mona Jordan, a 26-year-old intern with Outside Las Vegas, cleans a plot of land near the Edward Clark Generating Station in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 22, 2017. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal @bleblancphoto Volunteers clean a plot of land near the Edward Clark Generating Station in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 22, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13)
|Sat
|Go Blue Forever
|104
|What parts of Vegas are the most ghetto? (Aug '12)
|Apr 20
|Anoynomous
|43
|Needing to get my party favors for this weekend
|Apr 20
|JDR626
|1
|Las Vegas Buffets are a total dumpster fire
|Apr 19
|Local
|3
|Las Vegas, hoping to stem HIV and hepatitis, to...
|Apr 18
|BiggBunyon
|1
|Moving from Texas To Vegas
|Apr 16
|Local
|6
|Florence McClure womens correctional facilty
|Apr 16
|Anonomyous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC