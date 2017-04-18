Volunteers help clean up Las Vegas on Earth Day - PHOTOS

Mona Jordan, a 26-year-old intern with Outside Las Vegas, cleans a plot of land near the Edward Clark Generating Station in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 22, 2017. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal @bleblancphoto Volunteers clean a plot of land near the Edward Clark Generating Station in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 22, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.