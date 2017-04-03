Viva Las Vegas, the city's longest-running music festival, embraces rockabilly
The weekend features burlesque showcases, including the first performance by Dita Von Teese at the festival; a car show with more than 800 pre-1964 vehicles; jive, bop and swing classes; a fashion show; and, of course, the musical performances.
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Circus Buffet
|Fri
|Local
|5
|Best Buffets in Las Vegas: False advertising
|Fri
|Local
|5
|Free advertising for local Vegas small business... (Dec '09)
|Apr 6
|dsaurey
|2
|Apr 6
|3
|gay las vegas teens 2017
|Apr 6
|kyman
|5
|Apr 5
|4
|Apr 5
|2
