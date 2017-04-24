Verdict Reached in Las Vegas Ranching...

Verdict Reached in Las Vegas Ranching Standoff Trial

A verdict has been reached in the trial of six men who had assault-style weapons during a standoff that stopped government agents from rounding up cattle near Cliven Bundy's Nevada ranch in 2014. A court official said Monday that the jury's decision will be read in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas.

