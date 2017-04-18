Vegas School Custodian Charged in Student Contact Case
A prosecutor says more charges may be filed against a Las Vegas middle school custodian who was arrested during the weekend on charges of unlawful contact with a minor. This undated Clark County Detention Center booking photo shows Jesus Antonio Acosta, of Las Vegas.
