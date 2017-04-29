Ukiah police and fire log: Saturday, April 29, 2017
DUI: Ian James Foord, 30, of Pachuca, Mexico, was booked at county jail on Sunday on suspicion of driving under the influence. He was arrested by the California Highway Patrol.
