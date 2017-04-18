Two Are New: The Who adds two North American dates to its 2017 tour
The Who continues to expand its 2017 summer tour itinerary , as the British rock legends have added a pair of new North American concerts in July. The first date is scheduled for July 13 at Festival d't de Qubec -- or the Quebec Summer Festival -- in Qubec City, Canada, while the second will take place July 20 in Uncasville, Connecticut.
