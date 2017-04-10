Truck crash fuel spill closes Las Vegas freeway, driver arrested
A truck crash fuel spill closed a key stretch of the busiest freeway in Las Vegas, and the Nevada Highway Patrol says the driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. The crash snarled the morning commute for thousands of drivers on the interstate, which is the main route between Los Angeles and Salt Lake City.
