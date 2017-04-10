Tomi Lahren sues Glenn Beck, claims the Blaze retaliated against her for views on abortion
Tomi Lahren, the incendiary, 24-year-old conservative commentator, has sued the Blaze and its founder, conservative media personality Glenn Beck, alleging the company retaliated against her by wrongfully terminating her contract after she publicly admitted she supports abortion rights. less Tomi Lahren, the incendiary, 24-year-old conservative commentator, has sued the Blaze and its founder, conservative media personality Glenn Beck, alleging the company ... more She was the host of her show, "On Point with Tomi Lahren," where she aired a screed on the Chattanooga terrorist attack that killed four Marines and one sailor in 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Fulcos
|9 hr
|Music Man
|1
|The Fulcos
|9 hr
|Music Man
|1
|Moving from Texas To Vegas
|Sun
|On the Road
|1
|Circus Buffet
|Apr 7
|Local
|5
|Best Buffets in Las Vegas: False advertising
|Apr 7
|Local
|5
|Free advertising for local Vegas small business... (Dec '09)
|Apr 6
|dsaurey
|2
|ts lucia matthews is HIV POSTIVE...BEWARE! (Mar '15)
|Apr 6
|SanDiegoHmu
|3
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC