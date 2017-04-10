Tomi Lahren sues Glenn Beck, claims t...

Tomi Lahren sues Glenn Beck, claims the Blaze retaliated against her for views on abortion

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Chron

Tomi Lahren, the incendiary, 24-year-old conservative commentator, has sued the Blaze and its founder, conservative media personality Glenn Beck, alleging the company retaliated against her by wrongfully terminating her contract after she publicly admitted she supports abortion rights. less Tomi Lahren, the incendiary, 24-year-old conservative commentator, has sued the Blaze and its founder, conservative media personality Glenn Beck, alleging the company ... more She was the host of her show, "On Point with Tomi Lahren," where she aired a screed on the Chattanooga terrorist attack that killed four Marines and one sailor in 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Fulcos 9 hr Music Man 1
The Fulcos 9 hr Music Man 1
Moving from Texas To Vegas Sun On the Road 1
Circus Buffet Apr 7 Local 5
Best Buffets in Las Vegas: False advertising Apr 7 Local 5
Free advertising for local Vegas small business... (Dec '09) Apr 6 dsaurey 2
ts lucia matthews is HIV POSTIVE...BEWARE! (Mar '15) Apr 6 SanDiegoHmu 3
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Tornado
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,667 • Total comments across all topics: 280,210,805

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC