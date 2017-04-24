Tom Hanks going on 'NFL moratorium' over Raiders move
Tom Hanks says he's going on an "NFL moratorium" for two years after his hometown Oakland Raiders leave for Las Vegas, but he didn't explain what that entails. The NFL approved the Raiders' plan to move last month.
