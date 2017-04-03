The untold story of U2's 1987 video shoot in downtown Las Vegas
A scene from U2's iconic I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For video filmed on Fremont Street on April 12, 1987.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Circus Buffet
|Fri
|Local
|5
|Best Buffets in Las Vegas: False advertising
|Fri
|Local
|5
|Free advertising for local Vegas small business... (Dec '09)
|Apr 6
|dsaurey
|2
|ts lucia matthews is HIV POSTIVE...BEWARE! (Mar '15)
|Apr 6
|SanDiegoHmu
|3
|gay las vegas teens 2017
|Apr 6
|kyman
|5
|Fire Black Tar Heroin For Sale In Las Vegas (Jun '15)
|Apr 5
|Gary
|4
|www.BodyRub.info Is HIRING! $73.50 perhour
|Apr 5
|kyman
|2
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC