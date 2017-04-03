The untold story of U2's 1987 video s...

The untold story of U2's 1987 video shoot in downtown Las Vegas

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

A scene from U2's iconic I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For video filmed on Fremont Street on April 12, 1987.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Circus Buffet Fri Local 5
Best Buffets in Las Vegas: False advertising Fri Local 5
Free advertising for local Vegas small business... (Dec '09) Apr 6 dsaurey 2
ts lucia matthews is HIV POSTIVE...BEWARE! (Mar '15) Apr 6 SanDiegoHmu 3
gay las vegas teens 2017 Apr 6 kyman 5
Fire Black Tar Heroin For Sale In Las Vegas (Jun '15) Apr 5 Gary 4
www.BodyRub.info Is HIRING! $73.50 perhour Apr 5 kyman 2
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Pakistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,265 • Total comments across all topics: 280,155,496

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC