The latest technology for vending machines displayed in Las Vegas
The days of dropping a few coins in a vending machine, making your selection and yanking your choice behind the metal door at the bottom could be nearing an end. The National Automatic Merchandising Association displayed the latest and greatest in the vending machine world at this year's NAMA OneShow, which ended Friday at the Venetian Convention Center.
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13)
|22 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|104
|What parts of Vegas are the most ghetto? (Aug '12)
|Apr 20
|Anoynomous
|43
|Needing to get my party favors for this weekend
|Apr 20
|JDR626
|1
|Las Vegas Buffets are a total dumpster fire
|Apr 19
|Local
|3
|Las Vegas, hoping to stem HIV and hepatitis, to...
|Apr 18
|BiggBunyon
|1
|Moving from Texas To Vegas
|Apr 16
|Local
|6
|Florence McClure womens correctional facilty
|Apr 16
|Anonomyous
|1
