The latest technology for vending machines displayed in Las Vegas

14 hrs ago

The days of dropping a few coins in a vending machine, making your selection and yanking your choice behind the metal door at the bottom could be nearing an end. The National Automatic Merchandising Association displayed the latest and greatest in the vending machine world at this year's NAMA OneShow, which ended Friday at the Venetian Convention Center.

