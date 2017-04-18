The Latest: Police search for suspect...

The Latest: Police search for suspect in knife attacks

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Westport News

This undated Clark County Detention Center photo shows Richi Briones. Police say Briones was sought for questioning in the killing of a man and the wounding of another person on Wednesday, April 19, 2017, east of downtown Las Vegas, Nev.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Needing to get my party favors for this weekend 1 hr JDR626 1
Las Vegas Buffets are a total dumpster fire Wed Local 3
What parts of Vegas are the most ghetto? (Aug '12) Tue Sonkysst 42
News Las Vegas, hoping to stem HIV and hepatitis, to... Tue BiggBunyon 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13) Apr 17 Toya W 103
Moving from Texas To Vegas Apr 16 Local 6
Florence McClure womens correctional facilty Apr 16 Anonomyous 1
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Hong Kong
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,617 • Total comments across all topics: 280,428,935

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC