The Latest: Fire quelled on roof of Bellagio retail annex

A firefighter walks onto the roof near the area of a fire at the Bellagio hotel and casino along the Las Vegas Strip, Thursday, April 13, 2017, in Las Vegas. A firefighter walks onto the roof near the area of a fire at the Bellagio hotel and casino along the Las Vegas Strip, Thursday, April 13, 2017, in Las Vegas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.