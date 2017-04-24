The Anti-Defamation League Announces ...

The Anti-Defamation League Announces the First Annual Walk Against Hate Set for April 30

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Nevada Business Journal

The Anti-Defamation League will host its inaugural WALK Against Hate, an event designed to promote diversity and inclusion in the Las Vegas Valley, from 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday, April 30 at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. The family-oriented, multi-cultural event, co-chaired by Melina Gluck and Adam Petrasich, will feature appearances by ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nevada Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bailey Logue, center, daughter of Cliven Bundy, em 20 min freelancehobo 1
adulttoyfunshop.com 20 hr Hyu_G_Rection 3
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13) Apr 22 Go Blue Forever 104
What parts of Vegas are the most ghetto? (Aug '12) Apr 20 Anoynomous 43
Needing to get my party favors for this weekend Apr 20 JDR626 1
Las Vegas Buffets are a total dumpster fire Apr 19 Local 3
News Las Vegas, hoping to stem HIV and hepatitis, to... Apr 18 BiggBunyon 1
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,789 • Total comments across all topics: 280,574,438

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC