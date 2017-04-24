The Anti-Defamation League Announces the First Annual Walk Against Hate Set for April 30

The Anti-Defamation League will host its inaugural WALK Against Hate, an event designed to promote diversity and inclusion in the Las Vegas Valley, from 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday, April 30 at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. The family-oriented, multi-cultural event, co-chaired by Melina Gluck and Adam Petrasich, will feature appearances by ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nevada Business Journal.