The Anti-Defamation League Announces the First Annual Walk Against Hate Set for April 30
The Anti-Defamation League will host its inaugural WALK Against Hate, an event designed to promote diversity and inclusion in the Las Vegas Valley, from 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday, April 30 at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. The family-oriented, multi-cultural event, co-chaired by Melina Gluck and Adam Petrasich, will feature appearances by ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nevada Business Journal.
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bailey Logue, center, daughter of Cliven Bundy, em
|20 min
|freelancehobo
|1
|adulttoyfunshop.com
|20 hr
|Hyu_G_Rection
|3
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13)
|Apr 22
|Go Blue Forever
|104
|What parts of Vegas are the most ghetto? (Aug '12)
|Apr 20
|Anoynomous
|43
|Needing to get my party favors for this weekend
|Apr 20
|JDR626
|1
|Las Vegas Buffets are a total dumpster fire
|Apr 19
|Local
|3
|Las Vegas, hoping to stem HIV and hepatitis, to...
|Apr 18
|BiggBunyon
|1
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC