Tech upgrades coming with $1.4B Las V...

Tech upgrades coming with $1.4B Las Vegas Convention Center expansion

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

Imagine someone from another country trying to find their way around a Las Vegas convention attended by more than 170,000 people. About 50,000 attendees from 150 different countries are among those who arrive at several Las Vegas convention venues, including the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Moving from Texas To Vegas 6 hr On the Road 1
Circus Buffet Apr 7 Local 5
Best Buffets in Las Vegas: False advertising Apr 7 Local 5
Free advertising for local Vegas small business... (Dec '09) Apr 6 dsaurey 2
ts lucia matthews is HIV POSTIVE...BEWARE! (Mar '15) Apr 6 SanDiegoHmu 3
gay las vegas teens 2017 Apr 6 kyman 5
Fire Black Tar Heroin For Sale In Las Vegas (Jun '15) Apr 5 Gary 4
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Final Four
  5. Iraq
  1. North Korea
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,041 • Total comments across all topics: 280,174,047

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC