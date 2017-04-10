Tax protesters rally outside Trump In...

Tax protesters rally outside Trump International in Las Vegas

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

Colleen Brola, center right, holds an upside down American flag during a tax day protest at Trump International Hotel on Saturday, April 15, 2017. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal @bleblancphoto Demonstrators line Fashion Show Drive during a tax day protest at Trump International Hotel on Saturday, April 15, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Florence McClure womens correctional facilty 4 hr Anonomyous 1
Florence McClure womens correctional facilty 4 hr Anonomyous 1
Gay teen las vegas (Jun '16) 18 hr Bottom16 6
Moving from Texas To Vegas Sat Open Shop 5
News Cruel immigration policies would hurt all Nevadans Apr 13 Cordwainer Trout 17
News 'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk Apr 13 Al Davis 15
TRUMP SHOULD BE LOCKED UP for TREASON ! Apr 13 Kathy 30
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,065 • Total comments across all topics: 280,342,546

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC