Suspect's mental health delays hearing in Las Vegas knife attack

Questions about the mental health of a 32-year-old man again delayed his arraignment on murder charges in the deaths of two people in random stabbings last week in Las Vegas. A judge on Wednesday reset Richi Orlando Briones court appearance for May 3 after a court-appointed attorney expressed what he called "substantial questions" about Briones' ability to understand charges against him.

