Suspect's mental health delays hearing in Las Vegas knife attack
Questions about the mental health of a 32-year-old man again delayed his arraignment on murder charges in the deaths of two people in random stabbings last week in Las Vegas. A judge on Wednesday reset Richi Orlando Briones court appearance for May 3 after a court-appointed attorney expressed what he called "substantial questions" about Briones' ability to understand charges against him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bailey Logue, center, daughter of Cliven Bundy, em
|3 hr
|freelancehobo
|1
|adulttoyfunshop.com
|23 hr
|Hyu_G_Rection
|3
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13)
|Apr 22
|Go Blue Forever
|104
|What parts of Vegas are the most ghetto? (Aug '12)
|Apr 20
|Anoynomous
|43
|Needing to get my party favors for this weekend
|Apr 20
|JDR626
|1
|Las Vegas Buffets are a total dumpster fire
|Apr 19
|Local
|3
|Las Vegas, hoping to stem HIV and hepatitis, to...
|Apr 18
|BiggBunyon
|1
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC