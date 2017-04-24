Suspect in Las Vegas slaying arrested while entering US from Mexico
A suspect wanted in a Las Vegas slaying was arrested by federal agents as he tried entering the United States from Mexico in Calexico, Calif., according to Metro Police. Andres Garcia-Leal, 19, was attempting to cross back into the United States April 11 when agents took him in on an outstanding warrant, police said today.
