Suspect Arrested In Fatal Shooting At Parkway tavern In Henderson
A 23-year-old suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a man in North Las Vegas. Police say Jeffery Moore has been booked on suspicion of several charges, including murder with a deadly weapon.
