Surveillance video leads to arrest in slaying of woman outside shopping center

Before the single blast went off, Latoya Norgina Woolen, who had just finished shopping and was sitting on a parking lot short wall, likely did not see the suspect approach her from behind with a shotgun, according to Metro Police. A man detectives connected to the shooting, Frank Campis, 55, was seen on video entering one of the stores Woolen had just gone into near Flamingo Road and Maryland Parkway on March 19, according to his arrest report.

