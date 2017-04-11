Sister Arrested In Brothera s Death

Sister Arrested In Brothera s Death

A woman has been arrested on a murder charge in the shooting death of her 63-year-old brother during an argument at their home in North Las Vegas. Records show that 52-year-old Christie Reed was being held Tuesday at the Las Vegas city jail pending an initial court appearance at which she is expected to have a lawyer appointed to her case.

