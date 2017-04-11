Sister Arrested In Brothera s Death
A woman has been arrested on a murder charge in the shooting death of her 63-year-old brother during an argument at their home in North Las Vegas. Records show that 52-year-old Christie Reed was being held Tuesday at the Las Vegas city jail pending an initial court appearance at which she is expected to have a lawyer appointed to her case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KDWN.
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Get Unlimited Twitter Followers FREE for Life
|8 hr
|anon
|1
|The Fulcos
|23 hr
|Music Man
|1
|Moving from Texas To Vegas
|Apr 9
|On the Road
|1
|Circus Buffet
|Apr 7
|Local
|5
|Best Buffets in Las Vegas: False advertising
|Apr 7
|Local
|5
|Free advertising for local Vegas small business... (Dec '09)
|Apr 6
|dsaurey
|2
|ts lucia matthews is HIV POSTIVE...BEWARE! (Mar '15)
|Apr 6
|SanDiegoHmu
|3
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC