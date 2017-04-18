Sanders speaks to packed crowd at Cox Pavilion Saturday
Senator Bernie Sanders arrives on stage to rally supporters and local grassroots activists around a progressive agenda, including quality, affordable health care for all Americans and the importance of access to reproductive health at the Cox Pavilion on Saturday, April 22, 2017. U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders was a driving force in last year's presidential election cycle, giving eventual Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton all she could handle in a hard-fought Nevada primary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13)
|Sat
|Go Blue Forever
|104
|What parts of Vegas are the most ghetto? (Aug '12)
|Apr 20
|Anoynomous
|43
|Needing to get my party favors for this weekend
|Apr 20
|JDR626
|1
|Las Vegas Buffets are a total dumpster fire
|Apr 19
|Local
|3
|Las Vegas, hoping to stem HIV and hepatitis, to...
|Apr 18
|BiggBunyon
|1
|Moving from Texas To Vegas
|Apr 16
|Local
|6
|Florence McClure womens correctional facilty
|Apr 16
|Anonomyous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC