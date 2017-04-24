RB Pumphrey Selected In Round Four
The Eagles moved up seven spots in the fourth round to select another offensive playmaker on Saturday, drafting San Diego State running back Pumphrey, born in Las Vegas, Nevada, is one of the most productive players in college football history. He finished his career at San Diego State as the all-time leading rusher in NCAA FBS history.
