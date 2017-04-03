Project 150 and Junior League of Las Vegas Put on 2017 Elevate Career Fair for High School Students
Project 150, a charity that helps homeless, displaced and disadvantaged high school students, is holding the 2017 ELEVATE Career and Employment Fair in association with the Junior League of Las Vegas, Clark County Commissioner Lawrence Weekly and the Clark County School District.
