Probe of British Airways jet fire in Las Vegas points to compressor issue
An ongoing investigation into a British Airways jet that was damaged by fire during an aborted takeoff in Las Vegas in 2015 points to a failure in the engine compressor. The National Transportation Safety Board today made public several documents detailing its investigation of the fire that forced the evacuation of the Boeing 777.
