Probe of British Airways jet fire in ...

Probe of British Airways jet fire in Las Vegas points to compressor issue

4 hrs ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

An ongoing investigation into a British Airways jet that was damaged by fire during an aborted takeoff in Las Vegas in 2015 points to a failure in the engine compressor. The National Transportation Safety Board today made public several documents detailing its investigation of the fire that forced the evacuation of the Boeing 777.

Las Vegas, NV

