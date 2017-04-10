Prisoner escapes from Las Vegas hospital
Jay Thomas Cantrell, 51, walked away from Muri Stein Hospital near Jones Boulevard and Charleston Boulevard, Nevada Corrections Department spokeswoman Brooke Keast said. He had been in the facility since March.
