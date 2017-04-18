Prince Harry dealt with Diana's death...

Prince Harry dealt with Diana's death by 'sticking head in the sand'

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Sentinel & Enterprise

Prince Harry has broken with royal tradition of maintaining silence about mental-health issues by speaking candidly about his severe emotional problems following the death of his mother Princess Diana. The 32-year-old prince told The Daily Telegraph in an interview published Monday that he had nearly suffered breakdowns since his mother's 1997 death in a car crash and had needed counseling in his late 20s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sentinel & Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Las Vegas Buffets are a total dumpster fire 7 hr Local 3
What parts of Vegas are the most ghetto? (Aug '12) 16 hr Sonkysst 42
News Las Vegas, hoping to stem HIV and hepatitis, to... 21 hr BiggBunyon 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13) Mon Toya W 103
Moving from Texas To Vegas Sun Local 6
Florence McClure womens correctional facilty Apr 16 Anonomyous 1
Gay teen las vegas (Jun '16) Apr 15 Bottom16 6
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,577 • Total comments across all topics: 280,409,227

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC