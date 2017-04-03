Police ID woman suspected of stabbing boyfriend with fork
Las Vegas police named a suspect in a Wednesday stabbing where a woman put a fork in her boyfriend's eye. Booking and jail records indicate Minette Schnail Jackson, 32, was jailed Wednesday on a single count of domestic battery with a deadly weapon.
