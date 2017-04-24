Left, Officer C. Luna, Officer A. Lewis, and SWAT
Left, Officer C. Luna, Officer A. Lewis, and SWAT Officer Brett Brosnahan speak with members of the media after a Metro training day in Las Vegas, Nev. on April 20, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good Black Tar In Vegas (Jul '15)
|6 hr
|AlienInvader420
|41
|Review: Red Rock Hotel, Casino & Resort
|13 hr
|RED ROCK LV
|4
|Moving from Texas To Vegas
|16 hr
|ThomasA
|8
|Needing to get my party favors for this weekend
|22 hr
|kyman
|2
|Steve Wolfson to Donald Trump: We do not care w...
|Fri
|Local
|1
|Steve Wolfson to Donald Trump: We don't care wh...
|Fri
|Local
|1
|Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson wi...
|Fri
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC