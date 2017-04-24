Bailey Logue, center, daughter of Cliven Bundy, em
Bailey Logue, center, daughter of Cliven Bundy, embraces others after a partial verdict outside of the federal courthouse, Monday, April 24, 2017, in Las Vegas. A jury found two men guilty of federal charges Monday in an armed standoff that stopped federal agents from rounding up cattle near Cliven Bundy's Nevada ranch in 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|im being FOLLOWED by a Group of Cars,Trucks,Tow... (Jul '15)
|5 hr
|Ohnoooo
|8
|you can stop deleting
|12 hr
|lolz
|1
|adulttoyfunshop.com
|Sun
|Lisa
|2
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13)
|Apr 22
|Go Blue Forever
|104
|What parts of Vegas are the most ghetto? (Aug '12)
|Apr 20
|Anoynomous
|43
|Needing to get my party favors for this weekend
|Apr 20
|JDR626
|1
|Las Vegas Buffets are a total dumpster fire
|Apr 19
|Local
|3
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC