Official: Faulty light fixture caused fire at Bellagio mall
Fire officials in Las Vegas say a faulty light fixture on an exterior wall of the Bellagio shopping complex sparked a fire on the roof last week that tourists stopped to watch near the iconic fountain show on the Strip.
