Official: Faulty light fixture caused fire at Bellagio mall
Fire officials in Las Vegas say a faulty light fixture on an exterior wall of the Bellagio shopping complex sparked a fire on the roof last week that tourists stopped to watch near the iconic fountain show on the Strip. Clark County Fire Chief Greg Cassell said Tuesday that the fire has been ruled accidental.
