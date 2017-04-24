NV officials restate Yucca Mountain o...

NV officials restate Yucca Mountain opposition 21 mins ago

14 hrs ago Read more: KTNV-TV Las Vegas

Members of Nevada's delegation told a congressional committee the state will fight efforts to revive a mothballed plan to bury the nation's most radioactive waste in the Nevada desert. Gov. Brian Sandoval says he also told Energy Secretary Rick Perry on Wednesday in Washington, D.C., that he remains absolutely opposed to the Yucca Mountain project.

