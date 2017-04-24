NV officials restate Yucca Mountain opposition 21 mins ago
Members of Nevada's delegation told a congressional committee the state will fight efforts to revive a mothballed plan to bury the nation's most radioactive waste in the Nevada desert. Gov. Brian Sandoval says he also told Energy Secretary Rick Perry on Wednesday in Washington, D.C., that he remains absolutely opposed to the Yucca Mountain project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTNV-TV Las Vegas.
