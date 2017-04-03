North Las Vegas police seek information in infant's shooting death
A makeshift memorial is affixed to a light pole near the corner of North Fifth Street and Craig Road in North Las Vegas on Sunday, April 2, 2017. North Las Vegas police have made no arrests in the Saturday shooting that claimed the life of a newborn boy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Las Vegas Stadium deal with the Raiders likely ...
|12 hr
|Local
|2
|gay las vegas teens 2017
|Sat
|Black top
|4
|Bellagio robbery suspect told Las Vegas police ...
|Apr 1
|spytheweb
|1
|Best Buffets in Las Vegas: False advertising
|Mar 31
|ThomasA
|3
|Chef Knock-off: Todd Wilbur is a hit at recreat... (Jul '07)
|Mar 30
|Leo
|55
|Molly blow
|Mar 28
|JeanClaude87
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13)
|Mar 27
|Jeanette_J
|102
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC