Nine-day science fest begins throughout Las Vegas Valley

A week full of exploration and discovery is underway with more than 40 educational events throughout the Las Vegas Valley as part of the Science & Technology Festival. Hands-on exhibits, debates and tours of various facilities are scheduled, even an appearance by a creator of infamous "Star Wars" vehicles on May the Fourth.

