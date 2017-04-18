New UNLV athletic director brings great r sum , great energy
New UNLV Athletic Director Desiree Reed-Francois speaks to all in attendance during a media conference about her recent hire on Thursday, April 18, 2017. As she takes over UNLV's athletic department, Desiree Reed-Francois knows that her distinction of being the first Hispanic female athletic director at the Football Bowl Subdivision level will bring her added attention.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|adulttoyfunshop.com
|5 hr
|Lisa
|2
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13)
|Sat
|Go Blue Forever
|104
|What parts of Vegas are the most ghetto? (Aug '12)
|Apr 20
|Anoynomous
|43
|Needing to get my party favors for this weekend
|Apr 20
|JDR626
|1
|Las Vegas Buffets are a total dumpster fire
|Apr 19
|Local
|3
|Las Vegas, hoping to stem HIV and hepatitis, to...
|Apr 18
|BiggBunyon
|1
|Moving from Texas To Vegas
|Apr 16
|Local
|6
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC